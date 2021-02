Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 07 February 2021 04:21 Hits: 8

Rep. Cheney, third-ranking member of House Republican leadership, is the latest in a succession of Republican leaders censured by their state parties for acting in opposition to the former president.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/06/964933035/wyoming-gop-censures-liz-cheney-for-voting-to-impeach-trump