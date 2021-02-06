Canada Designates The Proud Boys A Terrorist Group

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As noted, because of the First Amendment, such designations aren't as common in the United States. The designation by Canada means not only denying entry to members or associates but also criminalizes anyone associated with fundraising on behalf of the Proud Boys group, resulting in fines and seizure of assets. The same as they do with anyone associated with al-Qaeda or ISIS, or other terrorists. Source: CBS News Canada on Wednesday labeled far-right group the Proud Boys a terrorist organization, less than a month after some of its members participated in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. Canada's public safety department said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe the Proud Boys is a group that "has knowingly participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity." "The group and its members have openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs," the public safety department said. The label puts the Proud Boys on the same list as militant groups like the Islamic State and al-Qaida. The Canadian government even added several Islamic State and al-Qaida affiliates to its terror list on Wednesday in addition to the Proud Boys.

