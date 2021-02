Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 12:54 Hits: 1

The president is not waiting around for Republicans to come around to his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. "We can't do too much here. We can do too little," Biden said Friday.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/06/964604727/biden-democrats-prepare-to-go-it-alone-believing-most-of-country-is-on-their-sid