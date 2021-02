Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

The economist, who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations, tells NPR's Scott Simon about the problems that he sees in the Biden administration's COVID-19 relief bill.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/06/964764257/larry-summers-says-latest-coronavirus-stimulus-needs-restraint