WATCH As Hakeem Jeffries Levels Freshman Republican About 'Patriotism'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 17:36 Hits: 6

This is about as good a dressing-down as I've seen in the House in a good long while, and deservedly so. Burgess Owens is another one of those god-awful Trump-loving freshmen who voted to overturn the election results, but has the brass balls to lecture anyone about patriotism. Source: Mediaite House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries lambasted pro-Trump Rep. Burgess Owens for “lecturing” Democrats about patriotism after he voted to overturn the Electoral College victory of President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. On Friday, the House Committee on the Judiciary held its organizing meeting, during which Owens delivered a lengthy commentary in service of a motion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting — a burgeoning trend among Republican legislators. Rep. Owens, referencing the flag salute, told his colleagues “it’s not about words, it’s about actions.” Rep. Jeffries responded, at length, in an intense exchange that featured several interruptions. Here's part of their exchange.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/watch-hakeem-jeffries-levels-freshman