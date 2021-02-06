The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republican Congressman Faces Blowback for Anti-Trump Stance

Category: World Politics

A fight over the future of the Republican Party is underway as former President Donald Trump faces a second impeachment trial. VOA's Kane Farabaugh reports from the Midwest state of Illinois, where a Republican congressman is weathering intense blowback for demanding his party turn the page on Trump in the aftermath of the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Producer: Kane Farabaugh.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/republican-congressman-faces-blowback-anti-trump-stance-4569821

