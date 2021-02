Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 01:15 Hits: 2

President Joe Biden challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to release opposition leader Alexey Navalny immediately and without condition, in a stark break from his predecessor. The Kremlin has rejected what it described as an "ultimatum” from Biden, as VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

