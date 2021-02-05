Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:42 Hits: 3



In this edition of “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola covers a couple whistleblower stories that are emblematic of the mess that must be cleaned up after President Donald Trump’s administration.

Later, Kevin highlights a wild story involving the co-founder of a drone company, who is fortunate to not be facing a prosecution under the Espionage Act because he abused his access to classified information to enrich himself. It further demonstrates how political Espionage Act cases are when brought by the Justice Department.

The show concludes with a deconstruction of an MSNBC segment that cynically pit NSA whistleblower Reality Winner against NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

This week’s stories:

Several Groups Back Federal Legislation To Protect Whistleblowing Scientists

Whistleblower Complaints To The SEC Soar During COVID-19 Pandemic

Whistleblower Alleges Trump Official Abused Authority, Signed Last-Minute Agreement With ICE Union

Co-Founder Of Drone Tech Company Mined Classified Information To ‘Cheat Competitors’

In Assange Case, US Government Obtains Extension For Filing ‘Grounds For Appeal’

New Low For Whistleblower Coverage: MSNBC Pits Reality Winner Against Edward Snowden





Send tips and feedback to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This show is brought to you by Shadowproof.com, a 100% reader-funded press organization. If you enjoy our work, you can support us with a donation or by subscribing for $5/month or more: https://shadowproof.com/donate

The post Dissenter Weekly: Crooked ICE Union Deal Exposed By Whistleblower appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2021/02/05/dissenter-weekly-crooked-ice-union-deal-exposed-by-whistleblower/