Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 16:44 Hits: 3

Senate Democrats introduced a bill Friday thatĀ seeks to rein in the power of a landmark internet law by allowing lawsuits to be brought against tech platforms for some third party content posted on their sites.The measure, introduced by Sens....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/537524-democratic-senators-introduce-bill-to-limit-power-of-section-230