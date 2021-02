Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 18:20 Hits: 8

President Joe Biden's core group of advisers is more racially diverse and has more women than those of former Presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama. See a list of the picks and their experience.

(Image credit: Zach Levitt/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/president-biden-takes-office/2021/02/05/963837953/biden-pledged-historic-cabinet-diversity-heres-how-his-nominees-stack-up