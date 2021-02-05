Steny Hoyer TORCHES Republicans Over Marjorie Greene

Articles

Few things will stand out more from yesterday's debate over stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House Committee assignments then Rep. Steny Hoyer's speech. The Democratic Majority Leader from Maryland fully torched the GOP for its commitment to doing absolutely nothing in the face of evil, quoting Edmund Burke more than once in his oratory. "A great forbearer of legislators, Edmund Burke, famously declared, 'The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.' Yesterday the Republican Conference chose to do nothing, so today the House must do something," quoted Hoyer. The moral outrage at being forced into the position of cleaning up the GOP's mess — again — was palpable. He reminded his Republican "colleagues" that they'd had the courage, a mere two years ago, to strip their own conference member, Steve King, of his committee assignments for the much smaller (!!!) offense of open white supremacy. Imagine that being the less outrageous offense. But Hoyer listed it all from Greene. The lies that continued up until yesterday. The anti-Semitism. The racism. The stalking of children. Blaming the Clintons for JFK Jr.'s plane crash. Noting the complete and defiant lack of remorse or apology from Greene, which received a standing ovation from the Republican conference. And when he got to the political violence and intimidation, he was unstoppable.

