Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 21:47 Hits: 1

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Thursday demanded in front of the entire Senate that his colleague Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) wear a mask in the chamber, where senators were massed for a long series of votes on the budget resolution.When Paul stood...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537428-democratic-senator-demands-rand-paul-wear-a-mask-on-senate-floor