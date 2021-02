Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

In dozens of local TV interviews, Zoom meetings and conference calls, the Biden administration is trying to build support for its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

