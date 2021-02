Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 21:30 Hits: 0

After record voter turnout and false claims by former President Donald Trump of voter fraud, some GOP state lawmakers are proposing new laws that would make it more difficult to cast a ballot.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/964172240/inside-state-republicans-fight-to-make-it-more-difficult-to-vote