Suddenly All Republicans Have Amnesia When It Comes To QAnon

Thursday, 04 February 2021

With the crazy QAnon beliefs of Marjorie Taylor Greene on full display in the chaos of the Republican caucus, suddenly Fox News hosts and Republican politicians are claiming they have no idea what QAnon is nor do any other Republicans they know. The lying hasn't stopped since Donald was kicked out of office. Rep. Qevin McQarthy, the lead Republican in the House at first denounced QAnon and their beliefs, but suddenly after refusing to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments, claimed he doesn't even know what Q is. pic.twitter.com/J2XfuRYVG7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 4, 2021 “I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us — denouncing Q-on, I don’t know if I say it right, I don’t even know what it is,” said McCarthy, referring to QAnon... Too bad there's video. Kevin McCarthy went from saying "there is no place for QAnon in the Republican Party to "I don't even know what [QAnon] is" in the span of six months pic.twitter.com/Hr9cwSHhxd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2021

