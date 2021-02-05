QAnon Whackjob Rep. Greene Officially Stripped Of All Committee Assignments

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 00:15 Hits: 3

Marjorie Taylor Green (Q-GA) was officially stripped of her assignments on the Education and Budget Committees. All Democrats voted to remove her, which was not shocking. What WAS shocking was that 11 Republicans voted to remove her, joining the Democrats and voting against their own cult. The full list of Republicans that voted with the Democrats and for sanity: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA) Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY) Rep. Carlos A. Giménez (FL) Rep. John Katko (NY) Rep. Young Kim (CA) Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (NY) Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL) Rep. Fred Upton (MI) Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Rep. Chris Smith (NJ) Just hours before the vote, Greene gave a speech on the floor of the House, attempting to walk back her dangerous and hateful rhetoric. But it clearly was not enough. How long until she unloads on Twitter about "cancel culture" and MAGA and how she is a FIGHTER FOR THE PEOPLE? Meanwhile, Twitter has thoughts: WTGCSGN -- Where They Go Committees, She Goes None — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) February 5, 2021 LOL!! Cheney voted to allow Greene to keep her committee.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/qanon-whackjob-marjorie-taylor-greene