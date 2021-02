Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

President Biden pledged that equal pay, paid family leave and affordable child care will be at the forefront of his administration's work. He's creating a Gender Policy Council to take these on.

(Image credit: Matt Slocum/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/04/963639440/biden-administration-resurrects-office-to-help-women-at-the-breaking-point