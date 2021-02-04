Trump's Impeachment 'Response' Riddled With Errors And Typos

Articles

The defense team for former President Donald Trump's impending impeachment trial was widely mocked Tuesday for issuing a response to the House of Representatives' article of impeachment that contained both spelling and—according to critics—legal mistakes. One spelling error that sparked a flurry of comments on Twitter came in the very beginning of Trump's response (pdf), which is addressed to the "The Honorable, the Members of the Unites States Senate." Typos have plagued numerous legal documents filed by Trump's (former) attorneys in a string of losing cases seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. One filing by lawyer Sidney Powell even misspelled "district" twice in the same heading. Trump—whose own tweets routinely contained spelling errors, including the infamous "covfefe"—reportedly called Powell's errors "very embarrassing" during a heated White House strategy meeting in December. During that same meeting, White House staff secretary Derek Lyons brought up a more important point in relation to the effort to reverse the election results.

