GOP Caucus Keeps Liz Cheney In Leadership -- And Gives Qanon Nut Job A Standing Ovation

Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021

Last night, the House GOP caucus met to decide whether to kick Qanon whackadoodle Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees. The result? Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decided to split the difference by backing Greene but holding a secret ballot that allowed Liz Cheney to retain her leadership position. Via the Associated Press: McCarthy’s decision to back Greene comes at a time when the party has been ideologically adrift after Trump’s loss, struggling over whether to embrace his norm-busting divisiveness or the GOP’s more traditional, policy-oriented conservative values. On Wednesday, House Republicans blocked an effort by conservative hardliners to oust the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership role. Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, had enraged Trump supporters by voting to impeach him over the riot at the U.S. Capitol. In sticking by both women, McCarthy was attempting to placate both traditional conservatives and populists, like Greene, who emulate Trump. The moves were typical of McCarthy’s preference to avoid ruffling feathers as he charts his path to someday becoming House speaker. “You know what that’s going to mean?” he told reporters Wednesday evening. “Two years from now, we’re going to win the majority. That’s because this conference is more united. We’ve got the right leadership team behind it.”

