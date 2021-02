Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough will soon play a crucial role in determining whether President Biden’s proposal to increase the minimum wage and other components of his $1.9 trillion relief package make it through Congress.As legislative...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537269-little-known-senate-referee-to-play-major-role-on-biden-relief-plan