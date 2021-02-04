Reality Check: Sowing Doubt About Election Integrity Is GOP's Only Shot At Winning

Articles

Alysin Camerota wonders why, if President Trump spent his final days "spouting debunked claims of voter fraud that were dismissed by courts over and over, so why now are more than half of state legislatures introducing bills to increase voting restrictions? John Avlon has our reality check." "We've all seen our democracy come under attack. And while ex-president Trump faces an impeachment trial for inciting an insurrection, the fight over basic voting rights is far from over," Avlon said. "Because more than 100 bills have been put forward in state legislatures to try to claw back voting rights. In Georgia, Republicans are reversing past support for no-excuse absentee voting, trying to stop automatic voter registration while banning ballot drop-off boxes. In Pennsylvania, Republicans are trying to roll back mail-in voting expansions they passed just two years ago. In New Hampshire, they are trying to require voter ID for absentee ballots while banning the use of student IDs. I wonder who that is supposed to help.

