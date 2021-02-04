Iowa's House Speaker Bans Jeans, But Won't Enforce Masks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021

With "leadership" such as this, it's no wonder that the United States has had the worst response to COVID-19 on the planet. Political expediency and personal ambition trumps human lives. Source: Washington Post Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R) has repeatedly pushed back against imposing a mask mandate inside the legislature, saying that he cannot force lawmakers to cover their faces — just as he cannot stop someone from voting on the House floor in their bathing suit. But when one Democratic lawmaker attempted to speak during a floor debate on Tuesday — not in a bikini or one-piece but in jeans — Grassley called her out for violating the chamber’s dress code. “You will not be recognized to speak for debate,” he told state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (D), according to the Des Moines Register. “You can continue to vote from the floor.” And yes, of course, he's related to Iowa's senile Senator Chuck Grassley.

