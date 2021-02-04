The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Iowa's House Speaker Bans Jeans, But Won't Enforce Masks

With "leadership" such as this, it's no wonder that the United States has had the worst response to COVID-19 on the planet. Political expediency and personal ambition trumps human lives. Source: Washington Post Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley (R) has repeatedly pushed back against imposing a mask mandate inside the legislature, saying that he cannot force lawmakers to cover their faces — just as he cannot stop someone from voting on the House floor in their bathing suit. But when one Democratic lawmaker attempted to speak during a floor debate on Tuesday — not in a bikini or one-piece but in jeans — Grassley called her out for violating the chamber’s dress code. “You will not be recognized to speak for debate,” he told state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (D), according to the Des Moines Register. “You can continue to vote from the floor.” And yes, of course, he's related to Iowa's senile Senator Chuck Grassley.

