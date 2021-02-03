Rep. Jim Jordan Finds No Love On Fox News

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

Rep Jim Jordan argued, backslid, obfuscated, drew false comparisons, and was completely undone by the simple questions Fox News' Sandra Smith and John Roberts asked about Liz Cheney and MTG. Marjorie Taylor Greene is causing a huge rift in the QOP. Jordan, to whom Trump ridiculously gave the Medal of Freedom, was more upset with Liz Cheney than with the insane, violent rhetoric from Rep. Greene and her wild conspiracy theories. Jordan spouted nonsense about supporting the First Amendment, yet attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar for exercising her First Amendment freedoms, claiming Democrats were dictating who should be elected by Republicans. He screamed that Georgians elected Ms. QAnon to the Education committee but John Roberts reminded him that they she and Liz were only elected to Congress and committee assignments were a caucus decision. John Roberts and Sandra Smith tried to get him to give an actual quote on his caucus and the problems within it that Greene is making for them. Jordan was so flustered it took him almost the entire interview to start yelling about the "cancel culture" and how it was the most important problem facing Americans -- instead of COVID19 and Trump-supporting insurrectionists overthrowing the US Capitol. To be honest with you, I put up the entire interview because it just kept going and going and going. I haven't seen him this frazzled on a Fox News program, maybe ever. He's having a meltdown in real time.

