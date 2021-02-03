Nancy Pelosi Is All Out Of FuQs

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 22:10 Hits: 4

Nancy Pelosi just doesn't have any more patience for these wingnut Republicans, including the one who is currently the "leader" of the House minority. In a statement mailed today, Pelosi ripped Kevin McCarthy for his failure to lead. Her headline is "McCarthy (Q-CA) Fails to Lead, Hands Keys to Party to Greene." It doesn't get better after that. "After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene," she wrote. "As a result, the House will continue with a vote to strip Greene of her seat on the esteemed House Committee on Education & Labor and House Committee on Budget." "McCarthy's failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene -- an anti-Semite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther," she continued. After noting the number of prominent Republicans who have broken with McCarthy and Greene, Pelosi delivered her verdict: "McCarthy has chosen to make House Republicans 'the party of conspiracy theories and QAnon' and Rep. Greene is in the driver's seat."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/nancy-pelosi-all-out-fuqs