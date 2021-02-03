The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Forced Birther Demands Biden Bow Down To Anti-Choice Catholics

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Owen Jensen, of EWTN Global Catholic Network fixed his forced-birther mouth to ask President Biden's press secretary why Biden wasn't reaching out to "pro"-life Americans. As alleged evidence to back up his nonsense, he cited that "much to the great disappointment of pro-life Americans, he has revoked the Mexico City policy, he has ordered the review of Title X, and issued a statement strongly supporting Roe v. Wade." This was all predicated on his whining about Biden's actions not reflecting his expressed goal of unity. Let me demonstrate why I am not anyone's press secretary. I would have said, "Listen you sanctimonious f*ckwad. Biden supports women, and if you and your ass-backwards *AIRQUOTES* religious *END AIRQUOTES* leaders understood jack sh*t about human sexuality and science, you would know that providing birth control and sex education to young people actually drives the rates of abortions DOWN, whereas banning abortion and access to birth control — especially at the same time, you unbelievable sack of solidified pus — drives abortion rates UP."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/forced-birther-demands-biden-bow-down

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version