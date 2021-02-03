Merrick Garland Blocked By Shameless GOP Again

Articles

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham was accused Tuesday of exercising "the last vestiges of power" by obstructing—again—Senate confirmation of Merrick Garland. President Joe Biden last month tapped Garland—whose 2016 nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court was blocked by the then-Republican controlled Senate—to be U.S. attorney general. Graham (R-S.C.) is able to exert the control over the new nomination even though his party no longer controls the chamber, as Politico explained Monday: The dispute over Garland's confirmation hearing is the latest complication of the 50-50 Senate. While Democrats control the Senate, party leaders have yet to finalize an organizing resolution that will determine the committees for the upper chamber. Until the organizing resolution is approved, Republicans like Graham still hold committee gavels from the previous Congress. As such, Graham still chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee; Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois is the committee's incoming chair.

