COMING SOON: The Great American MAGA Sellout Bus Tour

Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

Oh hey, it's another bus tour, brought to you by hard-right Republicans doing hard-right Republican grifty things! We've seen them before, and we'll see them again. But this time is a little different. ABC News reports that this time they're taking aim at each other. Steve Bannon associate Dustin Stockton is launching the "MAGA Sellout Tour" in order to aim at Republican representatives who voted for Donald Trump's impeachment. Apparently the sales pitch here is that they've betrayed Dear Leader and therefore need a fascist in each district to step up for a primary challenge to each of them. Posting on Substack, Stockton is plain about the goal of the well-funded circular firing squad: "To date we've identified 13 unlucky Republicans up for reelection in 2022 who MUST BE DEFEATED. We will be visiting each of their districts to recruit and vet primary challengers in the coming months." REPUBLICANS IN DISARRAY!

