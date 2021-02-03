How A South Carolina Mom Pulled Herself Out Of Qanon Rabbit Hole

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:54 Hits: 1

Alysin Camerota described how one South Carolina mom who became a Qanon follower actually feared that she and her daughter "would have to go into hiding after President Biden took office because of all the disinformation she fell for. Then, her Qanon fever broke and she came to her senses. Donie O'Sullivan joins us with her story. Tell us what happened, her whole trajectory." "Many followers of Qanon still believe this conspiracy theory, but we spoke to one woman who voted for Trump in November but recently just realized Qanon is a lie. Have a listen," O'Sullivan said. When President Biden was sworn in, I was crying. That ugly cry that you do. It kept going. Oh my gosh. I'm seeing the funeral of our country. Instantly, I went into panic mode. I had to call my mom. 'We're all going to die. We're going to be owned by China. I might have to pull my daughter out of school because they're going to take her. I was scared to death. Vaderbilt explains how she started seeing conspiracy theories on TikTok.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/how-south-carolina-mom-pulled-herself-out