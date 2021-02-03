Sen. Manchin On Covid Relief Bill: 'If It's $1.9 Trillion, So Be It'

Articles

Mika Brzezinski compares the support of West Virginia's Republican Governor Jim Justice for the administration's covid relief bill with the state's Democratic senator Joe Manchin, who says he believes the stimulus needs to be more targeted. "Senator Manchin, great to have you with us. So you're the man of the hour here. What is it going to be? Is this going to be closer to $2 trillion in this package or will it end up being more targeted?" she said. "The worst thing we can do is put a price tag on it. We need to see what the needs of the people are and how we keep people basically ready for this economy to come roaring back," Manchin said. "If it's $1.9 trillion, so be it. If it is a little smaller than that and we find a targeted need, that's what we're going to be. But I want it to be bipartisan. If they think we're going to throw all caution to the wind and just shove it down people's throats, that's not going to happen. Chuck Schumer said yesterday on the floor, this is going to be a bipartisan process. That means Democrats and Republicans will have amendments. We have many, many opportunities to make the necessary changes and make your point. And that's what it's about. The process needs to work." Mika told him they disagreed over a $15 an hour minimum wage. "But explain if you will," she said.

