Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

The Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday advanced President Biden’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department, Gina Raimondo, in a broadly bipartisan 21-3 vote. Raimondo, the current governor of Rhode Island, faced opposition from some...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/537124-senate-panel-advances-bidens-commerce-secretary-pick-in-21-3-vote