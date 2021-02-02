The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

US Senate to Weigh In On Consequences of Trump's Role in Capitol Attack

The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office.

Produced by : Katherine Gypson    Camera:  Adam Greenbaum  

 

https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-senate-weigh-consequences-trumps-role-capitol-attack-4565681

