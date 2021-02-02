US Senate to Weigh In On Consequences of Trump's Role in Capitol Attack

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021

The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office.

Produced by : Katherine Gypson Camera: Adam Greenbaum

