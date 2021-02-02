US Senate to Weigh In On Consequences of Trump's Role in Capitol Attack

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
The U.S. Senate will hold a historic second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump this month, ending with a vote to determine if he is guilty of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, lawmakers could decide to bar Trump from ever again running for federal office.
Produced by : Katherine Gypson Camera: Adam Greenbaum
