Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 22:20 Hits: 2

Robert Grenier oversaw CIA's counterterrorism operations from 2004 to 2006. He argues that counterinsurgency tactics used overseas are needed to fight extremists such as those who stormed the Capitol.

(Image credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/02/963343896/former-cia-officer-treat-domestic-extremism-as-an-insurgency