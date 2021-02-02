The Night Trump Almost Put Sidney Powell In Charge Of Overturning The Election

Articles

A jaw-dropping scoop from Axios’ Jonathan Swan tells of a shocking meeting at the White House on December 18, weeks after Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the presidential election and four days after the Electoral College had made it official. As Swan tells it, the meeting pitted the Powell faction against a saner group of White House advisers, including senior advisor Eric Herschmann, who seems to have been a major source for the story. There were numerous heated confrontations, including this one: Flynn went berserk. The former three-star general, whom Trump had fired as his first national security adviser after he was caught lying to the FBI (and later pardoned), stood up and turned from the Resolute Desk to face Herschmann. "You're quitting! You're a quitter! You're not fighting!” he exploded at the senior adviser. Flynn then turned to the president, and implored: "Sir, we need fighters." … Finally Herschmann had enough. "Why the fuck do you keep standing up and screaming at me?" he shot back at Flynn. "If you want to come over here, come over here. If not, sit your ass down." Flynn sat back down.

