Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 12:18 Hits: 0

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein about the White House push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, and Republican efforts to scale it down.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/02/963115466/pandemic-relief-biden-adviser-says-the-danger-is-doing-too-little