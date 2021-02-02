Matt Gaetz Aide Cheered On Insurrectionists As They Overran Capitol Police

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 11:43 Hits: 0

Some clever sleuthing from ProPublica and Gizmodo turned up a post by Joel Valdez, an aide to Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, actively cheering on the protesters at the U.S. Capitol as they overran the police. A video by Valdez was posted to the now-defunct Parler. Because Parler did not scrub metadata from media, precise information such as location and time was included on everything on the site, making things relatively easy for law enforcement and others looking at Parler. And while Gaetz would later try to baselessly blame the riot on Antifa, some have speculated that he was one of the Republicans giving out location information to the rioters, which might explain his aide's enthusiasm. Source: Gizmodo

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/matt-gaetz-aide-cheered-rioters-they