AOC Shares Her Horrifying Experience In The Capitol Hill Terror Attack

This was so, so sad. Last night, AOC did a 90-minute Instagram Live last night in which she talked about the chaos of the Capitol Hill attack activated her past trauma of sexual assault, and how she ended up sheltering in Rep. Katie Porter's office. [email protected] just said on her insta live that rioters broke into her office during the insurrection. this is honestly bone chilling. pic.twitter.com/7LR33uIliu — Hannah Croteau (@hannahcroteau) February 2, 2021 AOC just came out as a survivor of sexual assault and pushed through her tears to seamlessly draw comparison to the systematic abuse of the Right Wing. *That* is a warrior. Thank you, @AOC. ???? pic.twitter.com/AcFSATXrGU — Fran Tirado (@fransquishco) February 2, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/aoc-shares-her-horrifying-experience

