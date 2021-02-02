Who Will Represent Trump at His Impeachment Trial ?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 13:14 Hits: 0

Former President Donald Trump hired two new lawyers Sunday (Jan. 31) ahead of his February 9 impeachment trial in the Senate after five members of his legal team quit over the weekend.



Trump hired David Schoen of Alabama and Bruce Castor of Pennsylvania to defend him from the charge of incitement of insurrection regarding the January 6 pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.



They replaced Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, Trump’s former leading lawyers. The two prominent South Carolina attorneys left after they and the former president failed to reach agreement on the best impeachment strategy, according to media reports.



Trump wanted to argue there was mass election fraud, but his legal team wanted to focus on the constitutionality of the process, CNN reported.



Who are the lawyers on Trump's legal team?



Schoen: The 67-year-old attended Boston College Law School and then began his legal career in the Deep South. Schoen was allegedly preparing to represent financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who faced charges of sex trafficking, at the time of his death in jail.



Castor: He is a former Republican district attorney in Pennsylvania who made headlines after refusing to prosecute comedian Bill Cosby in a sex crime case. Cosby was later prosecuted by a different district attorney. Castor, 59, who reportedly considered running for Pennsylvania governor in 2014, holds a law degree from Washington and Lee University.



Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-politics/who-will-represent-trump-his-impeachment-trial