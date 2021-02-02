Trump's Lawyer: Videos Of Riot Too Divisive For Impeachment Trial

Articles

First up, check out the chyron: "Unity-preaching Biden refuses to condemn post-presidency impeachment trial of Donald Trump." Fox News admitting in prime time that Trump is post-presidency AND being impeached seems a troll from the chyron writer, but hey. Tengrain mentioned yesterday, Trump's new impeachment attorney, and his bragging about being a great MOB lawyer. So Monday night said lawyer, David Schoen, got a segment on Hannity (natch) to insist that the Senator/jurors do not need to see video of the riot because that's just divisive and besides, the riot had nothing to do with Donald Trump. OMG! That’s his attorney- he is in trouble — lisa elo (@lisa_elo) February 2, 2021 Yes, because of course showing videos of what's happening at the same time this man was sending tweets and making videos of how he loved these people would never be relevant ????????‍♂️

