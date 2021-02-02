Fail Of The Week: Lindsey Graham's FBI Bluff

Articles

It's the fail of the week, and it's only Tuesday. This week Trey Gowdy is trying out for a prime time hosting job at Fox. Trey's look is universally acknowledged to be "Anderson Cooper put through a pencil sharpener." And his guest Lindsey Graham apparently thought he had the goods on Democrats who want to call witnesses at Mango Mussolini's second impeachment trial. "If you open up that can of worms we'll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people actually pre-planned these attacks and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol," said the South Carolina Republican. Lindsey continued: "You open up Pandora's box if you call one witness, I hope we don't call any and we vote and get this trial over next week—when it starts." The entire world of Twitter called his bluff. "Bring in the FBI" went trending. 1) Trey Gowdy does a terrible Anderson Cooper imitation. 2) PLEASE bring in the FBI. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 2, 2021

