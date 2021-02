Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 00:43 Hits: 2

President Biden and a group of 10 GOP senators agreed on Monday to hold additional negotiations on coronavirus relief, as they look to find room to craft a bipartisan agreement. The group of Republicans met with Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536861-biden-gop-senators-agree-to-more-covid-talks-after-excellent-first-meeting