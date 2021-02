Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 10:03 Hits: 8

Economists say the initial Cash for Clunkers plan was inefficient. But they say a revised Biden administration plan aimed at trading in gas guzzlers for electric vehicles could be effective.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/02/963115508/biden-administration-wants-electric-vehicles-to-replace-gas-guzzlers