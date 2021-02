Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 03:09 Hits: 4

A lawyer representing former President Trump at his impeachment trial next week plans to argue that convicting Trump of inciting a riot would imperil all political speech.Speaking Monday night on Fox News's “Hannity,” attorney David...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536873-trump-lawyer-to-make-first-amendment-case-at-impeachment-trial