Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

The Court is expected to postpone consideration of the cases, which involve funding for the border wall and the so-called "remain in Mexico" policy.

(Image credit: Herika Martinez/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/01/962997274/biden-administration-asks-supreme-court-to-delay-considering-2-key-trump-policie