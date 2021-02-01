WV Gov Breaks With Manchin: Please 'Throw Away Money' On Covid Relief

Articles

West Virginia's Republican Governor made headlines on CNN this morning. Jim Justice told Poppy Harlow that Washington needs to forget about "fiscal responsibility" when it comes to a Covid package. The need is too great to be counting pennies and squeezing nickels: "...trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible, at this point in time, with what we've got going on in this country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what? We have really got to move and get people taken care of." Maybe "Democrat" Joe Manchin could take a hint from his state's Republican Governor that the time for obstruction to the Biden Covid Package is over. Republicans in your state need money, Joe. The difference between Senators in DC and actual boots on the ground public servants is obvious. Jim Justice is being lauded for being the #1 best vaccine distributor in the nation. Using the National Guard and local, non-chain pharmacies, Governor Justice (yeah) has vaccinated every single willing nursing home patient in his state, and as soon as he gets more vaccine, will be treating teachers as essential workers for further vaccine distribution. West Virginia becomes first state to finish nursing home vaccinations, governor says, as new variants spread nationwide https://t.co/xVw6Dmcbiz

