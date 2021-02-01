Twitter Backlash: Don Jr. Shouldn't Call ANYONE A 'Grifter'

Articles

Monday, 01 February 2021

Donald Trump Jr. faced backlash on Twitter on Sunday after he accused members of the Lincoln Project of being grifters and pedophiles. In a series of tweets, the former president's son took aim at the Lincoln Project, which was founded by former Republicans who worked against his father's reelection. Trump's tweets came after the Lincoln Project disavowed former member John Weaver in the wake of allegations that he sent sexual messages to young men. "The sanctimonious sickos at @ProjectLincoln love to lecture about 'morality' but if they actually cared about that & not just grifting $$, then [Lincoln Project members] would have stopped their predator pedophile partner, instead of protecting him!" Trump wrote in one tweet. "The Lincoln Project should probably change their name to the Pedophile Project to better reflect their true 'values,'" he said in another message. People responding to Trump's tweets by quickly pointed out that former President Donald Trump had his own history with young women and grifting. Read some of the responses below. I heard that they have someone who used to walk backstage at beauty pageants in order to see girls who were undressed.Wait, that was someone else. Someone who bragged about it.

