That Time AOC Told Ted Cruz To Sit Down And STFU

This week everyone learned about the despicable new Congressional Representative from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene when her horrific social media feeds gained national attention. She is a dangerous person. This wasn't news to some members of congress. After being accosted by Greene, Congresswoman Cori Bush tweeted that she is moving her office away to protect her staff and reminded everyone that she has "called for the expulsion of members who incited the insurrection from Day 1. Bring H.Res 25 to a vote." Considering Greene has promoted every conspiracy theory in the book and actually called for the execution of Speaker Pelosi, you'd think that expulsion would be easy. However, Donald Trump has backed her to the hilt and the House Republicans have welcomed her with open arms. And anyway, they're too busy trying to politically destroy the 10 Republicans who voted for Donald Trump's impeachment to deal with the extremists in their midst. Meanwhile, over in the Senate, the baleful Rand Paul declared the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald Trump to be unconstitutional and 44 of his fellow GOP Senators, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, fell in line, signaling that they are as devoted to their Dear Leader as ever.

