David Hogg Lights Into Kevin McCarthy For Protecting Marjorie Taylor Greene

Florida's Rep. Ted Deutsch had harsh words for fellow southerner, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. On Jonathan Capehart's Sunday morning show, he supported MTG's removal from Congress, and claimed he had no confidence Rep. McCarthy would exhibit the moral fortitude required to stand up to the psychotic conspiracy caucus taking over the Republican party. Rep. Deutsch said of McCarthy, "This is a moment where he needs to stand up, and if he doesn't, he is selling out the Republican party to a conspiracy cult going forward." Already been done, I'm afraid. Deutsch happens to represent the Florida district where the tragic mass shooting happened at Marjory Stone Douglas High School, and David Hogg was there to not only back up his rep, but speak out even more forcefully. When Capehart asked Hogg about his encounters with MTG, he recalled that in addition to the video that has surfaced recently of her stalking him outside the Capitol, there were about 10-15 minutes where she was following him inside the Capitol, yelling and screaming and him and the people with him.

