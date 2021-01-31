DOJ Brings Conspiracy Charges Against Proud Boys For Capitol Insurrection

Articles

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that two members of the Proud Boys White Nationalist Nazi group were arrested on a slew of charges, which will almost certainly guarantee them serious time in federal prison. The DOJ press release states that: Dominic Pezzola, 43, of Rochester, New York, and William Pepe, 31, of Beacon, New York, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy; civil disorder; unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds; and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. Pezzola was also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; additional counts of civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder; robbery of personal property of the United States; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; destruction of government property; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted buildings or grounds. It was also stated that Pezzola was caught on video using a "riot shield to smash a window" at the Capitol. Pepe is a 31--year-old Metro Transit Authority employee, who allegedly used sick leave to attend the insurrection coup in DC on January 6th. He was identified when someone recognized him in a photo that was released.

