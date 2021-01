Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 January 2021 16:00 Hits: 12

The senators are asking to work with President Biden on a coronavirus relief package that they believe could be approved "quickly by Congress with bipartisan support."

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/01/31/962554923/10-senate-republicans-plan-to-detail-slimmed-down-covid-19-counteroffer