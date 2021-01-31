Trump's Entire Legal Team Bails On Him Just Days Ahead Of Senate Impeachment Trial

Articles

With just over a week left before his trial is set to begin in the Senate, all five of Trump's attorneys have quit. Will Trump represent himself instead? CNN: Former President Donald Trump's five impeachment defense attorneys have left a little more than a week before his trial is set to begin, according to people familiar with the case, amid a disagreement over his legal strategy. It was a dramatic development in the second impeachment trial for Trump, who has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case. And now, with legal briefs due next week and a trial set to begin only days later, Trump is clinging to his election fraud charade and suddenly finds himself without legal representation. They quit because he wanted them to argue that the election was stolen and there was mass fraud as part of his defense rather than the legality of impeaching a president after they've left office. CNN's Elie Honig explained to Victor Blackwell why his attorneys had every right to quit:

